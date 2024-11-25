Adani bulls cut positions before news of US indictment
Summary
- Certain traders holding futures positions of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, squared off or closed out a substantial part of these on Tuesday, two days before the carnage.
Mumbai: Two days before a US court indicted senior officials of Adani Green Energy for allegedly bribing Indian state government officials to secure lucrative power contracts, bulls on two of the group companies' derivatives counters slashed their long positions, saving them from massive losses that hit the group shares after the news broke.