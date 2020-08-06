Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth 202 crore in Yes Bank
On NSE, Yes Bank ended at 13.45 on Thursday, higher 4.67% over the previous close

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth 202 crore in Yes Bank

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST PTI

A total of 15 crore shares representing 1.19% stake of the private lender were sold by Adani Electricity at an average price of 13.45 a piece

NEW DELHI : Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd on Thursday offloaded shares worth nearly 202 crore in Yes Bank through open market transaction.

A total of 15 crore shares representing 1.19% stake of the private lender were sold by Adani Electricity at an average price of 13.45 a piece, bulk deal data on NSE showed.

As per the average price, the estimated deal value is 201.75 crore.

On NSE, Yes Bank ended at 13.45 on Thursday, higher 4.67% over the previous close.

In a separate transaction on BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased shares worth a little over 49 crore in Tech Mahindra Ltd.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought over 7.56 lakh shares at an average price of 650 per scrip, valuing the transaction at 49.15 crore.

The shares were sold by Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI at the same price, block deal data on BSE showed.

Shares of Tech Mahindra closed at 659.95, up 1.71 per cent, on BSE.

