Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth 202 crore in Yes Bank

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd on Thursday offloaded shares worth nearly ₹202 crore in Yes Bank through open market transaction.

A total of 15 crore shares representing 1.19% stake of the private lender were sold by Adani Electricity at an average price of ₹13.45 a piece, bulk deal data on NSE showed.

A total of 15 crore shares representing 1.19% stake of the private lender were sold by Adani Electricity at an average price of ₹13.45 a piece, bulk deal data on NSE showed.

As per the average price, the estimated deal value is ₹201.75 crore.

On NSE, Yes Bank ended at ₹13.45 on Thursday, higher 4.67% over the previous close.

In a separate transaction on BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased shares worth a little over ₹49 crore in Tech Mahindra Ltd.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought over 7.56 lakh shares at an average price of ₹650 per scrip, valuing the transaction at ₹49.15 crore.

The shares were sold by Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI at the same price, block deal data on BSE showed.

Shares of Tech Mahindra closed at ₹659.95, up 1.71 per cent, on BSE.