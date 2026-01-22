Adani Energy Q3 Results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹574 crore; revenue up 15% YoY — Details here

Adani Energy Q3 Results: Adani Energy Solutions announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Thursday, 22 January 2026. The company recorded an 8% fall in its consolidated net profits for the third quarter to ₹574 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹625 crore in the same period a year ago.

The BSE filings also showed that Adani Energy's revenue from core operations jumped more than 15% to ₹6,729 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹5,830 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, as per the consolidated statements.

The company's total expenses also increased 16.6% YoY to ₹5,803 crore in the October to December quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to ₹4,976 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Adani Energy revenue snapshot Adani Energy's segmental revenues showed that the company earned the most from its energy transmission and energy distribution business in the October to December quarter of FY2025-26.

The energy transmission's revenues recorded a 19% rise to ₹2,426 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to ₹2,034 crore in the same period the previous year, the company filings showed.

Adani Energy's income from the energy distribution business rose 4.4% to ₹3,103 crore in the Q3 results 2026, compared to ₹2,972 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, as per the filings.

Adani Energy Solutions share price Adani Energy Solutions' share price closed 3.02% higher at ₹926.50 after Thursday's trading session, compared to ₹926.50 at the previous market close, according to the NSE website. The company announced its Q3 results for FY2025-26 towards the end of the market operating hours on 22 January 2026.

Shares of Adani Energy have given stock market investors more than 94% returns on their investment in the last five years, but have lost over 66% in the last three years, NSE data shows.

The exchange data also highlighted that the Adani Energy stock has risen 15.41% in the last one-year period, but has dropped more than 8% in the last one month. The company's shares have been trading 0.42% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Adani Energy stock hit its 52-week high at ₹1,067.70 on 2 January 2026, while the 52-week low was at ₹639.45 on 3 March 2025, according to NSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹1.11 trillion as of the stock market close on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

