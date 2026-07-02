Adani Energy Solutions approves ₹10,000 crore fundraising via QIP; check Q1 results date for the Adani Group stock

Adani Energy Solutions QIP: Adani Energy Solutions was in focus on Thursday, 2 July, after the Adani Group company's board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other permissible modes, subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals. The decision was taken at the company's board meeting held on July 1, 2026.

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The company said the proposed fundraising may be carried out in one or more tranches through the issuance of equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof. The proposal remains subject to the approval of the company's members and other regulatory and statutory authorities, wherever required.

Moreover, the company has also announced that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/07/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2026.

EGM on July 25 to seek shareholders' approval The board has also approved convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday, July 25, 2026, through video conferencing or other audio-visual means to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed fundraise.

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According to the filing, the company proposes to raise funds by issuing equity shares and/or other eligible securities in accordance with applicable laws through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or any other permissible mode or a combination of such modes. The total amount proposed to be raised will not exceed ₹10,000 crore, including any premium that may be fixed on the securities.

The company said the issue may comprise equity shares and/or other eligible securities in one or more tranches, with the pricing and other terms to be determined in accordance with applicable laws. Details relating to debt securities or other non-convertible securities, if any, will be determined by the board or a duly constituted committee.

Adani Energy Solutions further said the trading window for dealing in the company's securities, which was closed from July 1, 2026, will reopen on July 24, 2026, or 48 hours after the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, are made public.

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Adani Energy Solutions Stock performance The Adani Group stock gained 1.1% to its day's high of ₹1,538.75 per share on BSE.

While the scrip has lost 1.5% in the last 1 month, it has risen 60% in 3 months, 42% in 6 months and 72% in the past 1 year.

The scrip has hit its 52-week high of ₹1,614 in June 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹745.45 in September 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.