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Adani Energy Solutions approves ₹10,000 crore fundraising via QIP; check Q1 results date for the Adani Group stock

Adani Energy Solutions plans to raise up to 10,000 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement, pending shareholder approval. The company will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 25, 2026, to discuss the proposal. Its stock performance shows significant growth over the past year.

Pranati Deva
Published2 Jul 2026, 09:31 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions QIP
Adani Energy Solutions QIP(REUTERS)
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Adani Energy Solutions QIP: Adani Energy Solutions was in focus on Thursday, 2 July, after the Adani Group company's board approved a proposal to raise up to 10,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other permissible modes, subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals. The decision was taken at the company's board meeting held on July 1, 2026.

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The company said the proposed fundraising may be carried out in one or more tranches through the issuance of equity shares having a face value of 10 each and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof. The proposal remains subject to the approval of the company's members and other regulatory and statutory authorities, wherever required.

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Moreover, the company has also announced that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/07/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2026.

EGM on July 25 to seek shareholders' approval

The board has also approved convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday, July 25, 2026, through video conferencing or other audio-visual means to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed fundraise.

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According to the filing, the company proposes to raise funds by issuing equity shares and/or other eligible securities in accordance with applicable laws through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or any other permissible mode or a combination of such modes. The total amount proposed to be raised will not exceed 10,000 crore, including any premium that may be fixed on the securities.

The company said the issue may comprise equity shares and/or other eligible securities in one or more tranches, with the pricing and other terms to be determined in accordance with applicable laws. Details relating to debt securities or other non-convertible securities, if any, will be determined by the board or a duly constituted committee.

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Adani Energy Solutions further said the trading window for dealing in the company's securities, which was closed from July 1, 2026, will reopen on July 24, 2026, or 48 hours after the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, are made public.

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Adani Energy Solutions Stock performance

The Adani Group stock gained 1.1% to its day's high of 1,538.75 per share on BSE.

While the scrip has lost 1.5% in the last 1 month, it has risen 60% in 3 months, 42% in 6 months and 72% in the past 1 year.

The scrip has hit its 52-week high of 1,614 in June 2026 and its 52-week low of 745.45 in September 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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