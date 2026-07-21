Adani Energy Solutions Q1 results 2026: Net profit soars 124% to ₹1,149 crore; revenue climbs 42%

Adani Energy Solutions reported a 124.22% rise in Q1 FY27 net profit to 1,149 crore, compared to 512.48 crore last year. Revenue surged 42.41% year-on-year to 9,711.08 crore during the quarter ended June 2026.

Pranati Deva
Published21 Jul 2026, 02:15 PM IST
Adani Energy Q1 results
Adani Energy Q1 results(REUTERS)

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 results 2026: Adani Energy Solutions posted its earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 on Tuesday, July 21, during market hours. The Adani Group stock reported a 124.22% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to 1,149 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with 512.48 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 42.41% year-on-year to 9,711.08 crore during the quarter, up from 6,819.28 crore in the year-ago period.

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About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.

Adani GroupAdani Group StocksIndian Stock MarketQ1 Results
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HomeMarketsStock MarketsAdani Energy Solutions Q1 results 2026: Net profit soars 124% to ₹1,149 crore; revenue climbs 42%
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