Adani Energy Solutions Q1 results 2026: Net profit soars 124% to ₹1,149 crore; revenue climbs 42%

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 results 2026: Adani Energy Solutions posted its earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 on Tuesday, July 21, during market hours. The Adani Group stock reported a 124.22% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,149 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with ₹512.48 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Revenue from operations rose 42.41% year-on-year to ₹9,711.08 crore during the quarter, up from ₹6,819.28 crore in the year-ago period.