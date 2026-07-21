Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 results 2026: Net profit soars 124% to ₹1,149 crore; revenue climbs 42%

Adani Energy Solutions reported a 124.22% rise in Q1 FY27 net profit to 1,149 crore, compared to 512.48 crore last year. Revenue surged 42.41% year-on-year to 9,711.08 crore during the quarter ended June 2026.

Pranati Deva
Published21 Jul 2026, 02:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Adani Energy Q1 results
Adani Energy Q1 results(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 results 2026: Adani Energy Solutions posted its earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 on Tuesday, July 21, during market hours. The Adani Group stock reported a 124.22% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to 1,149 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with 512.48 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations rose 42.41% year-on-year to 9,711.08 crore during the quarter, up from 6,819.28 crore in the year-ago period.

more to come…

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

Adani GroupAdani Group StocksIndian Stock MarketQ1 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAdani Energy Solutions Q1 results 2026: Net profit soars 124% to ₹1,149 crore; revenue climbs 42%
Advertisement
Read Next Story