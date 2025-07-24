Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Results: Net Profit at ₹538 crore vs ₹1,191 crore loss YoY; margins under pressure

Adani Energy Solutions announced its June quarter results today, July 24, reporting a net profit of ₹538 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹1,190.66 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the net profit was down 30% from ₹713.66 crore posted in the March quarter.

There was no exceptional loss during the quarter, compared to ₹1,506 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹6,819.28 crore, marking a 27% year-on-year increase from ₹5,378.55 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹2,315 crore, up 3.1% YoY from ₹2,244.5 crore. However, EBITDA margins contracted to 34%, compared to 42% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.