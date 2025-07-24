Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Results: Net Profit at ₹538 crore vs ₹1,191 crore loss YoY; margins under pressure

Adani Energy Solutions reported a net profit of 538 crore for the June quarter, recovering from a net loss of 1,190.66 crore last year. Revenue rose 27% to 6,819.28 crore, but EBITDA margins fell to 34% from 42% year-on-year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published24 Jul 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Results: Adjusted PAT jumps 71% YoY to ₹539 crore, margins under pressure
Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Results: Adjusted PAT jumps 71% YoY to ₹539 crore, margins under pressure

Adani Energy Solutions announced its June quarter results today, July 24, reporting a net profit of 538 crore, compared to a net loss of 1,190.66 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the net profit was down 30% from 713.66 crore posted in the March quarter.

There was no exceptional loss during the quarter, compared to 1,506 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at 6,819.28 crore, marking a 27% year-on-year increase from 5,378.55 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of 2,315 crore, up 3.1% YoY from 2,244.5 crore. However, EBITDA margins contracted to 34%, compared to 42% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

(more to come)

 
Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Results: Net Profit at ₹538 crore vs ₹1,191 crore loss YoY; margins under pressure
