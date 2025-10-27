Adani Energy Solutions Q2 Results: Net profit dips 28% to ₹557 crore

Adani Energy Solutions on Monday posted a 28 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹557.10 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to one-time adjustment of deferred tax of ₹314 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) had reported a net profit of ₹773 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

"The reported PAT has been adjusted for a one-time positive impact of deferred tax of ₹314 crore in Q2 FY25 last year for like-for-like comparison," the company said in a statement.

The company's total income increased by 6.4 per cent to ₹6,767 crore from ₹6,360 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses stood at ₹5,687 crore, marginally lower against ₹5,693 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions, said that during the first half, the company made strides to commission three new transmission lines and achieved a leading daily run-rate in terms of smart meter installation and touched the 74 lakh meter installation mark, the highest in the country by any player.

"We anticipate a significant increase in AESL's capex roll-out across all core segments and expect strong momentum in the bid activity during the rest of the year," he said.

H1 FY26 Earnings The company's capex in the first half of FY26 has increased by 1.36x to ₹5,976 crore against ₹4,400 crore in H1 FY25.

The total income of ₹13,793 crore in H1 FY26 and ₹6,767 crore in Q2 FY26 grew by 16.4 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, due to stable operating performance across business segments and higher SCA (service concession agreement) income.

During the first half of this year, the company commissioned three transmission projects – Khavda Phase II Part-A, Khavda Pooling Station - 1 (KPS-1) and Sangod transmission.

In the smart meters business, the company installed 42.4 lakh new meters this year, thereby reaching a total mark of 73.7 lakh installed meters. It is on track to surpass 1 crore cumulative smart meters by the end of FY26.

With recent wins, the company’s aggregate transmission under construction pipeline stands at ₹60,004 crore and smart metering orderbook of 2.46 crore meters with a revenue potential of ₹29,519 crore.

The near-term tendering pipeline in the transmission sector is solid at ₹96,000 crore. Whereas the country-wide market opportunity in smart metering remains robust at 104 million meters.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), the Mumbai distribution business, witnessed a marginal rise of 2 per cent in volumes at 2,650 million units, driven by a slight increase in commercial and industrial demand.