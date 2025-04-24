Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results: Net profit surges 79% to ₹647.2 crore, revenue up 35% YoY; Capex doubles in FY25

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported an 79 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹647.2 crore in the March quarter, on higher income.

During the quarter, the company's total income surged to ₹6,596.39 crore from ₹4,855.18 crore in the same period a year ago. While expenses stood at ₹5,411.60 crore against ₹4,358.83 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal.

For the full FY25, AESL reported a net profit of ₹921 crore, lower than ₹1,195.61 crore in FY24. Total income rose to ₹24,446.55 crore in the full fiscal, up from ₹17,218.31 crore a year ago.

AESL, part of Adani portfolio, is into power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. The company secured two new transmission projects - Navinal (Mundra) Phase I Part B1 and Mahan Transmission Ltd in Q4, thereby taking the new wins in 2024-25 to seven projects with a total project cost of ₹43,990 crore and cumulative order book to ₹59,936 crore.

The capital expenditure in 2024-25 has increased by 2x to ₹11,444 crore, as against ₹5,613 crore in 2023-24. With a robust growth of 42 per cent year-on-year in total income of ₹24,447 crore in 2024-25, which is highest ever is driven by the contributions from the recently commissioned transmission projects, robust energy sales in Mumbai and Mundra utilities and contribution from the smart metering business.