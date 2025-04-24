Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results: Net profit surges 79% to ₹647.2 crore, revenue up 35% YoY; Capex doubles in FY25

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported an 79 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹647.2 crore in the March quarter, on higher income.

During the quarter, the company's total income surged to ₹6,596.39 crore from ₹4,855.18 crore in the same period a year ago. While expenses stood at ₹5,411.60 crore against ₹4,358.83 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal.

For the full FY25, AESL reported a net profit of ₹921 crore, lower than ₹1,195.61 crore in FY24. Total income rose to ₹24,446.55 crore in the full fiscal, up from ₹17,218.31 crore a year ago.

AESL, part of Adani portfolio, is into power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. The company secured two new transmission projects - Navinal (Mundra) Phase I Part B1 and Mahan Transmission Ltd in Q4, thereby taking the new wins in 2024-25 to seven projects with a total project cost of ₹43,990 crore and cumulative order book to ₹59,936 crore.

The capital expenditure in 2024-25 has increased by 2x to ₹11,444 crore, as against ₹5,613 crore in 2023-24. With a robust growth of 42 per cent year-on-year in total income of ₹24,447 crore in 2024-25, which is highest ever is driven by the contributions from the recently commissioned transmission projects, robust energy sales in Mumbai and Mundra utilities and contribution from the smart metering business.

"AESL delivered strong operating and financial performance in FY25 backed by its distinguished ability to execute the complex projects, compete and outperform peers in the project bids and remain financially prudent at the same time. As we embark on the next fiscal year, the company remains focused on incremental project commissioning, significantly increase the meter installation as well as achieving operating efficiencies in all lines of businesses. The integrated business model and underlying power demand trends in our areas of operation are encouraging and complements our capital allocation policy. We are confident that the growth opportunity visible across all our business segments will help us further consolidate our market position. In terms of our ESG pursuit, we remain committed to sustainable business practices and continue to achieve feats," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.