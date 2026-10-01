40% return in 6 months! Adani Energy Solutions share price up 5%, outshines Adani Group stocks- What's fuelling rally?

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Limited surged during Thursday’s intraday trading session. Outperforming other Adani Group stocks, AESL share price was up nearly 5% in the early trading session. The power stock also saw a sharp spurt in volume by more than 3.53 times today.

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The recent uptick in Adani Energy Solutions share price has come as part of a wider rally in the power stocks post PM-Developing Harmonised and Accelerated Renewable-energy Access (PM-Dhara) scheme launch. The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved ₹1.86 lakh crore PM Dhara scheme.

PM Dhara scheme launch Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, approved the PM-Dhara scheme to boost India's energy infrastructure reforms. The new scheme will help in strengthening the Intra-State Transmission System and facilitate the evacuation of up to 135 GW of renewable energy across States and Union Territories.

The ₹1.86 lakh crore scheme will help in providing the deployment of 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at renewable energy developer or generator ends.

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Boosting BESS capacity would help in addressing challenges arising from renewable energy intermittency, transmission congestion and peak-hour curtailment. It will also help in meeting electricity demand during non-solar hours. The scheme will help in facilitating better grid integration and power evacuation within States and Union Territories.

Company Name CMP ( at 11:30 am on October 1) Daily Change (%) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. 1,355.80 ▲ 3.13% Adani Green Energy Ltd. 1,289.00 ▲ 0.86% Adani Enterprises Ltd. 2,871.10 ▼ -1.11% Adani Total Gas Ltd. 585.20 ▼ -1.46% Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. 1,762.40 ▼ -2.00% Adani Power Ltd. 199.80 ▼ -2.06%

Adani Energy Solutions business update Few days ago, the company notified that a settlement order was passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the SEBI (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018,

The order was passed to settle the proceedings initiated by the market regulator “without admission or denial of the findings of fact and conclusions of law in respect of the alleged violations of Rule 19A of the Securities Contracts (Regulations) Rules, 1957, Clauses 35 and 40A,” stated the company in its exchange filing released on Tuesday.

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Adani Energy Solutions share price trend Adani Energy Solutions share price was trading 5.64% higher at ₹1386.65 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,69,495.37 crore at 10:30 am on Thursday. Its share price value touched an intraday high of ₹1,389.40 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,315.00 per share.

The Adani Group energy stock touched its 52-week high mark of ₹1,789.00 per share on BSE on July 27, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹804.70 per share on January 23, 2026.

Adani Energy Solutions stock jumps 62% in 1 year, outshines other Adani Group stocks Adani Energy Solutions share price has climbed nearly 62% over the past one year. The energy stock has outshined its Adani Group peers. The AESL rally over the past one year is supported by robust quarterly earnings EBITDA growth.

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“The rally rests on strong FY26 results, with net profit rising 32% and record EBITDA, backed by steady transmission income and rapid smart meter rollouts. It became the first firm in India to install one crore meters, with an order book worth over Rs. 29,519 Cr. Assured returns from transmission, policy support and solid execution make it stand out against other group stocks,” noted Prathamesh Kadiwal Research Analyst at Bonanza.