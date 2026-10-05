Adani Energy Solutions share price rally: From ₹990 to ₹1,350 in just 6 months: Know why the stock has surged 43%

Adani Energy Solutions share price rally: Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Limited surged nearly 1.73% during Monday’s trading session. The recent uptick has come as part of a wider 42% rally in the Adani Group stock over the last six months.

Adani Energy Solutions share price has surged nearly 47% in one year and around 29% in 2026 so far. With this, the energy stock has outperformed most of its Adani Group stocks over the last six months.

Why is Adani Energy Solutions' share price rising? The recent rally in Adani Energy Solutions is supported by strong quarterly earnings, robust order growth and steady transmission income and rapid smart meter rollouts.

“The rally rests on strong FY26 results, with net profit rising 32% and record EBITDA,

backed by steady transmission income and rapid smart meter rollouts. It became the first firm in India to install one crore meters, with an order book worth over Rs. 29,519 Cr. Assured returns from transmission, policy support and solid execution make it stand out against other group stocks,” explained Prathamesh Kadiwal Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Adani Energy share price trend The renewable energy stock was trading 1.47% higher at ₹1343.4 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,64,291.70 crore at 10 am on Monday. The energy stock has surged nearly 4.70% in one week, and 42.99% in six months. The stock has delivered close to 47% return in one year, 39% return in two years, and around 66% return in three years.

Adani Energy Solutions business update The recent rally in the energy stock has come days after the company had announced incorporation of multiple entities. Adani Energy Solutions has incorporated eight new wholly owned subsidiaries as per MCA intimations received by the company on September 24.