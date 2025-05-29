Adani Energy Solutions share price rises amid volatile markets on following updates: Check Details

Stock Market Today: Adani Energy Solutions share price gained during the intraday trades on Thursday amid weak markets on following Board meeting updates: Check Details here

Adani Energy Solutions Board Meeting Update Adani Energy Solutions Limited in its intimation on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange informed about the board meeting to consider and approve proprosal for Fund Raising.

The Adani Energy Solutions on 28 May 2025 informed the exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Saturday, 31st May 2025 at Ahmedabad. The meeting is to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds The raising of funds as per Adani Energy Solutions could be by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws,. The same is however subject to regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required and also the approval of shareholders of the Company will also be taken .

As per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window Closure Period also has commences from the date & time of the intimation made by the Adani Energy Solutions till 48 hours after the closure of meeting to be held on 31st May, 2025.

AdanI Energy Solutions Share price movement Adani Energy Solutions Share price opened at ₹885.95,and at the time of openings was almost 2% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹869.35. Adani Energy Solutions gained further during intraday trades to intraday highs of ₹898, which meant gains of 3.3% during intraday trades on a day when Sensex saw volatility and dipped up to 2.5% lower during intraday trades though ended with gains.

