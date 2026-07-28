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Adani Energy Solutions shares dip over 3% after announcement of ₹3,500 crore QIP with green shoe option; check details

Adani Energy Solutions launched a Qualified Institutional Placement to raise 3,500 crore, with potential to upsize. The stock fell over 3%, but has seen significant gains over the past year. Pricing details include a floor price of 1,698.15 per share and appointments of lead managers.

Pranati Deva
Published28 Jul 2026, 10:56 AM IST
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Adani Energy QIP
Adani Energy QIP(REUTERS)
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Adani Energy QIP: Adani Energy Solutions share price declined over 3% on Tuesday, July 28, after the Adani Group company formally launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise 3,500 crore. It also holds an option to upsize the issue as per investor demand, according to the information on the exchanges. This marks the next stage of its planned fundraising exercise after receiving approvals from both its board and shareholders.

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The stock fell as much as 3.4% to its day's low of 1,644.60 per share on BSE. The scrip has gained around 11% in 1 month, 16% in 3 months, 89% in 6 months and has given multibagger returns, surging 104.5% in the last 1 year.

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The company is authorised to raise up to 10,000 crore through this QIP route. The board approved the fundraise on July 1, 2026, and shareholders approved the special resolution at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on Saturday.

A qualified institutional placement allows listed firms to raise capital quickly from institutional investors—such as mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds and foreign institutional investors—without a public offering.

Here are the key things to know about the QIP

1. QIP officially opens

The company's QIP Committee approved the opening of the Qualified Institutional Placement on July 27, 2026. The fundraising follows the board's approval on July 1, 2026, and shareholders' approval through a special resolution passed on July 25, 2026, clearing the way for the institutional share sale. The company plans to issue 217 lakh shares for the QIP.

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2. Floor price fixed at 1,698.15 per share

Adani Energy Solutions has approved a floor price of 1,698.15 per equity share for the QIP, a discount of 5.18% to the closing market price of 1,703.30 on Monday.

3. Company can offer up to a 5% discount

Although the floor price has been fixed at 1,698.15 per share, the company has the flexibility under SEBI regulations to offer institutional investors a discount of up to 5% on the floor price. Whether such a discount is offered will be at the company's discretion while finalising the issue.

4. July 27 is the relevant date

The company has designated July 27, 2026 as the "Relevant Date" for the issue under Regulation 171(b) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. This date is significant because it forms the basis for calculating the floor price applicable to the QIP under the regulatory pricing formula.

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5. Four investment banks appointed as lead managers

Adani Energy Solutions has appointed SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services (formerly IIFL Securities), and Jefferies India as the book running lead managers (BRLMs) for the institutional offering. These firms will oversee the execution and pricing process for the QIP.

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6. Preliminary placement document approved

Along with opening the issue, the QIP Committee approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated July 27, 2026, as well as the application form for the offering. The company said this document would be filed with both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

7. Final issue price is yet to be decided

While the floor price has been announced, the final issue price has not yet been fixed. The company said the issue price will be determined later in consultation with the appointed book-running lead managers, depending on investor demand and the outcome of the book-building process.

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8. QIP Objectives

Adani Energy Solutions will use the proceeds for capital expenditure, loan repayment, acquisition funding and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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