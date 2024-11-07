Adani Energy Solutions shares tumble over 9%; here’s why

Adani Energy Solutions shares fell 9.3% to 975 after MSCI excluded the company from its Global Standard Index, citing concerns over its free float. The stock is now 27.4% below its August peak of 1,347.

A Ksheerasagar
Published7 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions shares drop over 9%; here's why.
Adani Energy Solutions shares drop over 9%; here’s why. (REUTERS)

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions tumbled 9.3% to 975 per share in intraday trade on Thursday, November 7 after the MSCI’s latest rebalancing announcement excluded the Adani Group company from its Global Standard Index.

MSCI announced the latest round of its rejig on Thursday, where five Indian stocks were included in the Global Standard Index. However, Adani Energy Solutions was not included in the Global Standard Index.

Also Read | Apollo Hospitals share price rises 6% to 1 year high post Q2 results

MSCI attributed the reason behind the non-inclusion of Adani Energy Solutions to concerns surrounding its free float. In a release, MSCI cited publicly available disclosures indicating that Adani Energy Solutions had been issued a show cause notice by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the potential wrongful categorisation of shareholdings of certain entities.

"As per publicly available disclosures, Adani Energy Solutions has been issued a show cause notice by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for potential wrongful categorisation of shareholding of certain entities," MSCI wrote in its statement.

"Consequently, in light of the uncertainty regarding its free float, MSCI will not implement any increases in the Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF), and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF) for Adani Energy Solutions as part of the November 2024 Index Review and until otherwise announced," MSCI said.

Also Read | Adani group to resume power to Bangladesh under new terms. But readies a backup.

MSCI said it continued to monitor Adani Group and associated securities, including those related to free float and would issue further communication if appropriate.

According to the latest shareholding data, promoters hold a 69.9% stake in Adani Energy Solutions, while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) together own 24.1%, including a 3.42% stake held by the Life Insurance Corporation of India. The remaining shares are held by general public shareholders.

Stock down 27% from recent highs

The company's shares are currently trading 27.4% below their recent peak of 1,347 hit in August 2024.

Also Read | NCLAT issues notice to Adani Power on plea contesting acquisition of Lanco Power

In its most recent Q2 FY25 results, the company reported a 68% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue to 6,184 crore. EBITDA grew 31% YoY to 1,891 crore for the quarter, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 172% YoY to 773 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAdani Energy Solutions shares tumble over 9%; here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.20
11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
1.6 (1.04%)

Bharat Electronics share price

297.45
11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-4.4 (-1.46%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

143.95
11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.48%)

Tata Power share price

444.70
11:11 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-4.6 (-1.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,399.35
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
429.5 (6.16%)

Karur Vysya Bank share price

232.10
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
5.95 (2.63%)

City Union Bank share price

181.15
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
1.65 (0.92%)

Federal Bank share price

206.65
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
1.85 (0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

Adani Energy Solutions share price

977.90
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-97.4 (-9.06%)

Hindalco Industries share price

654.25
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-54 (-7.62%)

Blue Star share price

1,751.30
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-127.45 (-6.78%)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

1,664.10
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-104.85 (-5.93%)
More from Top Losers

KEC International share price

1,063.30
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
87.8 (9%)

Swan Energy share price

535.80
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
39.25 (7.9%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,399.35
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
429.5 (6.16%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,181.90
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
65.55 (5.87%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,365.000.00
    Chennai
    80,371.000.00
    Delhi
    80,523.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,375.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.