Adani Energy Solutions to declare Q1 results 2025 on THIS date. Details here

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 results date: Adani group company — Adani Energy Solutions — on Friday, July 18, said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the first-quarter earnings for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The company's board is slated to meet next week on Thursday, July 24, Adani Energy Solutions said in an exchange filing today. "We would like to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 24th July, 2025, inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2025," the filing stated.

As per the company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window Closure Period will end 48 hours after the results are made public on July 24, the company added.

Adani Energy Solutions further added that it will hold post-results conference call with investors on July 25, 2025, to discuss the financial performance of the company.

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results For the preceding March quarter, the Adani group company reported an 87% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q4 profit to ₹714 crore, helped by a one-time exceptional income of ₹148 crore.

During the quarter, the company's total income surged to ₹6,596.39 crore, up 35.9% from ₹4,855.18 crore in the same period a year ago.

Company's CEO Kandarp Patel said, “AESL delivered strong operating and financial performance in FY25 backed by its distinguished ability to execute the complex projects, compete and outperform peers in the project bids and remain financially prudent at the same time. As we embark on the next fiscal year, the company remains focused on incremental project commissioning, significantly increase the meter installation as well as achieving operating efficiencies in all lines of businesses.”

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Trend Adani Energy Solutions shares were trading flat in the afternoon trade on Friday amid weakness in the Indian stock market. The Adani group stock hit a high of ₹883 and a low of ₹867.25 today. It was trading at ₹872.70 apiece, down 0.06% at 2.45 pm.

So far in 2025, Adani Energy Solutions has gained 8% while it has lost 14% in the past one year. On a longer time frame of five years, the scrip has offered multibagger gains of 262%.