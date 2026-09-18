Adani Energy vs CESC vs Tata Power vs NTPC vs Power Grid: Which stock has more upside? Target price by PL Capital

Adani Energy, Coal India, Tata Power, NTPC or Power Grid: Upcoming commissioning and capitalisation through power transmission infrastructure projects are likely to boost the prospects of companies in the power generation, transmission and infrastructure sector.

PL Capital sees up to 55% return in CESC Limited, NTPC, Coal India, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and others.

Adani Energy vs CESC vs Tata Power vs NTPC vs Power Grid: Which stock has more upside?

Name of the Company Rating CMP (INR) TP (INR) Upside Adani Energy Solutions HOLD 1,349 1,752 29.87% CESC BUY 142 220 55% Coal India Accumulate 422 472 11.84% Indian Energy Exchange Hold 112 135 20.50% JSW Energy Buy 505 646 27.90% NTPC BUY 327 450 37.60% Power Grid Corporation of India BUY 263 331 25.80% Tata Power Company Accumulate 360 414 15%

CESC share price target

CESC stock has the highest target price among all the power sector stocks listed on the report. The brokerage expects a 54% upside in its share price in the long-term. CESC stock was trading marginally lower at ₹141.35 per share on BSE at 3:22 pm on Friday.

Adani Energy share price target Adani Energy Solutions has strong prospects as its financial year 2026-27 projects are progressing well. But its FY28 pipeline remains in the early stage of execution, highlighted PL Capital in its report. The brokerage gave a ‘Hold’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹1,752 per share.

Tata Power share price target Tata Power stock received ‘Accumulate’ rating with a target price of ₹414 per share, indicating a 15% upside. Tata Power stock was trading marginally lower at ₹367.4 per share on BSE on Friday.

NTPC share price target NTPC stock received a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹450 per share. PL Capital sees a 37.6% upside in its valuation. NTPC stock was trading 0.71% lower at ₹327 per share on BSE at 3:20 pm.

Power Grid share price target Power Grid Corporation of India share price was trading 1.2% higher at ₹266.5 per share on BSE at 3:20 pm. PL Capital gave ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹331 per share, indicating 25% upside.

Coal India share price target PL Capital gave a ‘Accumulate’ rating to Coal India with a target price of ₹472 per share. As per the brokerage, the power stock is estimated to deliver 12% return. Coal India stock was trading 1.11% lower at ₹413.25 per share on BSE at 3:14 pm on Friday.