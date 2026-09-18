Adani Energy vs CESC vs Tata Power vs NTPC vs Power Grid: Which stock has more upside? Target price by PL Capital

Adani Energy, Coal India, Tata Power, NTPC, and Power Grid are set to benefit from upcoming power transmission projects. According to PL Capital, CESC is expected to deliver the highest return of 54%, while NTPC and Power Grid also have positive outlooks. Check target price

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated18 Sep 2026, 03:34 PM IST
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Adani Energy, Coal India, Tata Power, NTPC, and Power Grid are set to benefit from upcoming power transmission projects (AI image for representational purpose)
Adani Energy, Coal India, Tata Power, NTPC, and Power Grid are set to benefit from upcoming power transmission projects (AI image for representational purpose)

Adani Energy, Coal India, Tata Power, NTPC or Power Grid: Upcoming commissioning and capitalisation through power transmission infrastructure projects are likely to boost the prospects of companies in the power generation, transmission and infrastructure sector.

PL Capital sees up to 55% return in CESC Limited, NTPC, Coal India, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and others.

Adani Energy vs CESC vs Tata Power vs NTPC vs Power Grid: Which stock has more upside?

Name of the CompanyRatingCMP (INR)TP (INR)Upside
Adani Energy SolutionsHOLD1,3491,75229.87%
CESCBUY14222055%
Coal IndiaAccumulate42247211.84%
Indian Energy ExchangeHold11213520.50%
JSW EnergyBuy50564627.90%
NTPCBUY32745037.60%
Power Grid Corporation of IndiaBUY26333125.80%
Tata Power CompanyAccumulate36041415%

CESC share price target

CESC stock has the highest target price among all the power sector stocks listed on the report. The brokerage expects a 54% upside in its share price in the long-term. CESC stock was trading marginally lower at 141.35 per share on BSE at 3:22 pm on Friday.

Adani Energy share price target

Adani Energy Solutions has strong prospects as its financial year 2026-27 projects are progressing well. But its FY28 pipeline remains in the early stage of execution, highlighted PL Capital in its report. The brokerage gave a ‘Hold’ rating for the stock with a target price of 1,752 per share.

Tata Power share price target

Tata Power stock received ‘Accumulate’ rating with a target price of 414 per share, indicating a 15% upside. Tata Power stock was trading marginally lower at 367.4 per share on BSE on Friday.

NTPC share price target

NTPC stock received a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of 450 per share. PL Capital sees a 37.6% upside in its valuation. NTPC stock was trading 0.71% lower at 327 per share on BSE at 3:20 pm.

Power Grid share price target

Power Grid Corporation of India share price was trading 1.2% higher at 266.5 per share on BSE at 3:20 pm. PL Capital gave ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of 331 per share, indicating 25% upside.

Coal India share price target

PL Capital gave a ‘Accumulate’ rating to Coal India with a target price of 472 per share. As per the brokerage, the power stock is estimated to deliver 12% return. Coal India stock was trading 1.11% lower at 413.25 per share on BSE at 3:14 pm on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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