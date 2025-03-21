Adani Energy Solutions share price jumped over 3% on Friday after the company announced winning a power transmission project worth ₹2,800 crore in Gujarat. Adani Energy shares gained as much as 3.3% to ₹842.45 apiece on the BSE.

Adani Energy Solutions said it has won a power transmission project in Gujarat, which will supply green electrons for manufacturing Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Mundra, Gujarat. The project which will cost ₹2,800 crore, will be delivered to the nation in 36 months.

The project involves upgrading the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation by adding two large 765/400kV transformers. Additionally, a 75 km long 765kV double-circuit line will be constructed to connect this substation to the Bhuj substation, Adani Energy Solutions said in a regulatory filing on March 21.

The project will see the addition of 150 cKM of transmission lines and 3,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL’s overall transmission infrastructure, taking them to 25,928 cKM and 87,186 MVA, respectively.

Adani Energy Solutions won the project under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and PFC Consulting Limited was the bid process coordinator. The project SPV was formally transferred to AESL on March 20, 2025, it added.

This is Adani Energy Solutions' 6th order win this fiscal year, taking its orderbook to ₹57,561 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Trend Adani Energy share price rallied over 26% in one month, and gained 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The Adani Group stock has fallen 16% in the past six months, while it has dropped 63% in three months.

Adani Energy shares have delivered multibagger returns of more than 330% in the past five years.

At 12:25 PM, Adani Energy shares were trading 3.02% higher at ₹839.95 apiece on the BSE.