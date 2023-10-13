Adani Ent, Adani Ports, other Adani groups stocks trade lower ahead of Adani-Hindenburg case hearing in SC
Adani Enterprises shares fell over 3%, followed by Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar that declined over 1%, while Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Green Energy fell in the range of 0.7%-1%.
Adani Group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Power, among others, trade lower on Friday ahead of the Adani-Hindenburg case hearing in the Supreme Court today.
