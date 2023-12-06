Adani Ent. Adani Wilmar, Adani Power other group stocks gain up to 17%. Adani Power, Ambuja rise to pre Hindenburg level
Stock Market today-Adani Green, Adani Total, NDTV led the rally with gains of up to 17% as Adani power, Adani Wilmar, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises also saw gains. Ambuja Cement and Adani Power have scaled pre Hindenburg levels.
Gautam Adani led Adani Group of companies, including Ambuja Cement and New Delhi Television Ltd but with the exception of ACC Ltd continued adding to their gains on Wednesday. The combined market cap of the 10 Adani group listed companies had increased by about ₹87,224 crore till noon on Wednesday. investor confidence got a boost post the news flow suggesting that US government agencies have found allegations levelled by Hindenburg against the Adani group as irrelevant and unsubstantiated.
