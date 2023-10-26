Adani Ent, L&T, Tata Motors among top 10 stocks that led Nifty 50's near 1,000-point fall in 6 sessions
In the last one week, the Nifty 50 has fallen over 3.8%. The index has fallen nearly 1,000 points in just six sessions. The 30-stock index BSE Sensex has lost over 3,000 points during the same time.
The Indian stock market today continued to witness sharp selloff with the benchmark indices falling for the sixth straight session amid weak global cues. The BSE Sensex crashed over 800 points, or 1.3%, while the Nifty 50 slipped over 250 points to below 18,900 level.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started