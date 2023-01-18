Adani Enterprises seeks ₹20,000 cr in FPO, to issue shares on partly paid basis1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- Adani Enterprises' ₹20,000 crore FPO will open for subscription on 27 January and close on 31 January
Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group, said it would raise ₹20,000 crore in follow-on public offering of new shares, which is being touted as the country's biggest FPO.
