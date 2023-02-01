Adani Ent share price hits 15% lower circuit a day after FPO sails through
- Adani Enterprises stock opened higher at ₹3,030, but could not sustain the morning and continued to lose through the day
Adani group's ₹20,000-crore FPO might have sailed through, but the worst of the Adani-Hindenburg saga may not be over yet.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×