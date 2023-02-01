Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Ent share price hits 15% lower circuit a day after FPO sails through

Adani Ent share price hits 15% lower circuit a day after FPO sails through

1 min read . 02:28 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
In a statement, IHC said it subscribed to 16% of Adani Enterprises’ follow-on public offering (FPO) through its subsidiary, Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd

  • Adani Enterprises stock opened higher at 3,030, but could not sustain the morning and continued to lose through the day

Adani group's 20,000-crore FPO might have sailed through, but the worst of the Adani-Hindenburg saga may not be over yet.

The Adani Enterprises share price hit a 15% lower circuit at 2,528 on BSE versus the previous close of 2,975 on weak sentiment. The stock opened higher at 3,030, but could not sustain the morning and continued to lose through the day. The stock further nosedived to 2,380, down 595, or 20%, on BSE at 2.40 pm.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports share price also opened higher at 630 versus the previous close of 612, but could not sustain the gains and started to fall. At the time of writing this copy, the stock was down 91.90, or 15% lower circuit, at 520.

The Adani group stocks have been volatile since January 25 when US-based Hindenburg Research released a report alleging Adani group of fraud.

The other Adani group stocks were also trading lower - Adani Power down 11.15, or 4.98%; Adani Transmission down 106, or 5.98%, at 1,667.95; Adani Green Energy lower by 97.10, or 7.93%, at 1,126.95; Adani Total Gas at 1,901.65 down 211.25, or 10%; Adani Wilmar at 443.60 down 23.30, or 4.99% on BSE.

Credit Suisse today said it has stopped accepting bonds of Adani group as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients, a sign that scrutiny of the billionaire Gautam Adani's finances is growing after allegations of fraud by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The Swiss lender’s private banking arm has assigned a zero lending value for notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, Bloomberg reported.

The rout in Adani stocks has dragged banking stocks also lower as fear of their exposure towards Adani's debt takes centrestage.

