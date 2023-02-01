The Adani Enterprises share price hit a 15% lower circuit at ₹2,528 on BSE versus the previous close of ₹2,975 on weak sentiment. The stock opened higher at ₹3,030, but could not sustain the morning and continued to lose through the day. The stock further nosedived to ₹2,380, down ₹595, or 20%, on BSE at 2.40 pm.