Adani Ent share price trades lower despite 20,000-crore FPO buzz

Adani Enterprises' share price is in focus on Tuesday amidst news reports of a likely ₹20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO). The stock opened lower for second consecutive day despite the FPO buzz in the market. At the time of writing, this Adani stock traded at ₹3,597.60 apiece down by ₹21.40 or 0.59% on BSE. Its market cap has dipped to around ₹4.10 lakh crore.

