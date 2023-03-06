Adani Ent to exit NSE's short-term ASM framework from 8 March after a month

Adani Ent to exit NSE's short-term ASM framework from 8 March after a month2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM IST
- On February 2nd, NSE shortlisted a host of stocks under its short-term ASM framework, three were Adani stocks. These were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Ambuja Cements.
Adani Group-backed flagship company, Adani Enterprises is finally set to move out from NSE's short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM), after being under the framework for a month. After the Hindenburg report in late January 24, Adani stocks came under pressure with relentless selloffs which led many exchanges to put these stocks under surveillance. NSE was one of them.
