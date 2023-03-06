Adani Ent to exit NSE's short-term ASM framework from 8 March after a month

Adani Group-backed flagship company, Adani Enterprises is finally set to move out from NSE's short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM), after being under the framework for a month. After the Hindenburg report in late January 24, Adani stocks came under pressure with relentless selloffs which led many exchanges to put these stocks under surveillance. NSE was one of them.

In a circular on Monday, NSE revealed that two stocks are excluded from the short-term ASM framework with effect from March 8, 2023. Adani Enterprises and Aaron Industries are the two stocks that will be excluded.

"Market participants may note that ASM framework shall be in conjuction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time," NSE added.

On February 2nd, NSE shortlisted a host of stocks under its short-term ASM framework, three were Adani stocks. These were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Ambuja Cements.

While Adani Enterprises will exit the framework this week, the group's other two stocks Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements exited the short-term ASM on February 13, 2023.

The shortlisting of securities for placing in ASM is based on an objective criterion as jointly decided by SEBI and exchanges. These include parameters such as high-low variation, client concentration, close-to-close price variation, market capitalization, volume variation, delivery percentage, number of unique PANs, and price to equity.

ASM means surveillance concerns on securities based on price or volume variation, volatility, etc.

In the past few trading sessions, Adani Group stocks have made an impressive recovery. From February 28 to March 6th, Adani Enterprises stock has gained over 45%, while Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green Energy, and NDTV have advanced by around 21.5% each. Further, Adani Ports stock surged by 16.5%, Adani Total Gas climbed by 21%, and Adani Transmission zoomed by 21.5%. Ambuja Cements and ACC have surged by nearly 13% and 8% on BSE.

Adani Group stocks have been on the gaining spree after a US-based investment boutique, GQG Partners purchased equity shares of four of its companies for a whopping ₹15,446 crore in a series of secondary block deals. These companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, and Adani Green Energy.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test