Adani Ent to exit NSE's short-term ASM framework from 8 March after a month

In the past few trading sessions, Adani Group stocks have made an impressive recovery. From February 28 to March 6th, Adani Enterprises stock has gained over 45%, while Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green Energy, and NDTV have advanced by around 21.5% each. Further, Adani Ports stock surged by 16.5%, Adani Total Gas climbed by 21%, and Adani Transmission zoomed by 21.5%. Ambuja Cements and ACC have surged by nearly 13% and 8% on BSE.