Adani Enterprise FPO: Discount share sale an attempt to woo retail investors

To woo mom-and-pop investors to buy into his ports-to-power empire’s flagship, Adani Enterprises Ltd. will sell new shares at a discount and allow payments in three installments when it rolls out its $2.5 billion follow-on offer later this month — an unprecedented move for one of the country’s hottest stocks. For a stock that has rallied over 1,400% since early 2020, sweeteners are crucial to woo retail investors.