Adani Enterprises, Adani Green to Adani Ports: Adani shares rise after India-US trade deal; m-cap above ₹14 lakh crore

Adani Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and Adani Enterprises were among the Adani Group stocks that extended their rally on Wednesday, driven by strong buying interest following the announcement of the India–US trade deal. The continued gains lifted the combined market capitalisation of all listed Adani Group companies to over ₹14 lakh crore.

Adani Power shares surged more than 8%, while Adani Green Energy rose over 4%. Shares of Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Enterprises and Adani Total Gas gained over 2% each. Ambuja Cements and ACC advanced more than 1% each, while Adani Ports climbed 1.6% to hit a fresh 52-week high. NDTV shares jumped nearly 10%.

India-US Trade Deal Boosts Sentiment Market participants believe tariff relaxations announced under the newly concluded India–US trade agreement could significantly benefit the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, particularly its businesses spanning ports, energy and infrastructure.

Brokerage firm Jefferies identified the Adani Group as one of the key beneficiaries of the US decision to lower tariffs on Indian goods, noting that the move has helped improve overall market sentiment.

Antique Stock Broking has listed Adani Power and Adani Ports & SEZ among the key beneficiaries of the India-US trade deal.

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the United States and India Have reached a trade agreement under which tariffs on Indian exports to the US will be reduced to 18% from 50%.

Following the announcement of the India–US trade deal, Adani Group stocks rallied sharply on Tuesday, collectively rising by around 11%. The momentum carried into Wednesday’s session, with the combined market value of the group’s listed entities rising to around ₹14,67,370 crore.

Defence Pact Adani Group and Italian major Leonardo on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to establish an integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India. The announcement comes a week after Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazilian major Embraer announced a strategic collaboration that aims to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in the country.

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo inked a Memorandum of Understanding for the partnership, which will target the Indian Armed Forces’ requirements, particularly for Leonardo’s advanced AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters.

“The collaboration will deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training,” a release said.