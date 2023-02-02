The National Stock Exchange on Thursday placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM (Additional Surveillance Margin) framework with effect from Friday (3 February, 2023).

This means that intraday trading will also require 100% upfront margin and will likely curb a lot of speculation and short selling.

