Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework in NSE

This means that intraday trading will also require 100% upfront margin and will likely curb a lot of speculation and short selling.

This means that intraday trading will also require 100% upfront margin and will likely curb a lot of speculation and short selling.

The National Stock Exchange on Thursday placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM (Additional Surveillance Margin) framework with effect from Friday (3 February, 2023).

The National Stock Exchange on Thursday placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM (Additional Surveillance Margin) framework with effect from Friday (3 February, 2023).

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in