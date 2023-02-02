Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework in NSE

Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework in NSE1 min read . 08:22 PM IST
- This means that intraday trading will also require 100% upfront margin and will likely curb a lot of speculation and short selling
The National Stock Exchange on Thursday placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM (Additional Surveillance Margin) framework with effect from Friday (3 February, 2023).
This means that intraday trading will also require 100% upfront margin and will likely curb a lot of speculation and short selling.
