Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework in NSE

Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework in NSE

1 min read . 08:22 PM IST Meghna Sen
NSE has placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework.

  • This means that intraday trading will also require 100% upfront margin and will likely curb a lot of speculation and short selling

The National Stock Exchange on Thursday placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM (Additional Surveillance Margin) framework with effect from Friday (3 February, 2023).

This means that intraday trading will also require 100% upfront margin and will likely curb a lot of speculation and short selling.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
