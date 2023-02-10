Sandeep Pandey went on to add that Gautam Adani's main business was in ports. Recently, the company has taken over ports in Israel, Sri Lanka and they have plans to expand further in sea transport business. In fact, Gautam Adani has developed such a big empire after inception of Adani Ports. So, going back to basics, the group is fully equipped to execute its business plan in this company in comparison to other Adani group companies. However, the Basav Capital director maintained that these are not recommendations but mere comparison among the better placed stocks among all Adani group shares.