Buying or selling? What mutual funds are doing with Adani stocks since Hindenburg rout1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM IST
- Adani Group stocks took a beating after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 made a litany of allegations
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Adani Total Gas and Ambuja Cements are the four Adani Group stocks that mutual funds (MFs) have trimmed stake in during the month of February 2023, as per mutual fund monthly data analysed by brokerage and research firm ICICIDirect. Other largecap stocks that saw MFs selling included Vedanta, Tata Power, Bank of Baroda, UPL, among others.
