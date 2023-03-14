Adani Group stocks took a beating on the exchanges after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against it in a report. The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. The conglomerate had also called of its ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer last month despite it being fully subscribed.