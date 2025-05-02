Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports to Adani Power: These Adani shares rise after Q4 results 2025

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power and Adani Green share prices rallied in early trade on Friday after the Adani Group companies announced their Q4 results 2025.

Adani Green Energy share price gained 2.64%, Adani Enterprises share price rallied as much as 3%, Adani Ports share price jumped 5.33%, while Adani Power shares rose 0.71%.

Among other Adani Group stocks, Adani Energy Solutions shares added 2.80% and Adani Total Gas stock price rose 1.6%.