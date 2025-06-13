Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports to Adani Total Gas: Five Adani group shares to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas, ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements are the five Adani group shares that would turn ex-dividend today.

These five Adani group firms had set Friday, June 13, as the record date for identifying the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend.

According to the June 13 record date, investors who wished to benefit from the dividend payout by these five Adani group companies should have bought shares of these companies at least one day before the record date, in compliance with the T+1 settlement procedure, so that their names will be among the eligible shareholders to receive the dividend payout.

Dividend payout details of five Adani Group companies Adani Enterprises Ltd: Subject to approval by the company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Adani Enterprises Board had recommended a dividend of ₹1.30 (@ 130%) every equity share of face value of Re 1 each that is fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024–2025.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd: The Board of Adani Ports had recommended a dividend of ₹7 each fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 for the fiscal year 2024–2025. This translates into 350% dividend considering the face value of shares.

Adani Total Gas: For the purpose of identifying the members' entitlement to a dividend of Re 0.25 (rupees twenty-five paisa only) for each equity share with a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up for the fiscal year 2024–2025, Adani Total Gas had set Friday, June 13, 2025, as the record date.

If the shareholders approve the aforementioned dividend at the next Annual General Meeting, it will be paid on or after June 26, 2025, with applicable tax deductions made at the source.

ACC Ltd Subject to shareholder approval, the ACC Board had recommended a dividend of ₹7.50 (Rupees Seven and Fifty only) each equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

Ambuja Cements Ltd: Subject to the approval of the company's shareholders, the Board of Ambuja Cements had recommended a dividend of ₹2/- (Rupees two only) per equity share of face value of ₹2/- each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2024–2025.