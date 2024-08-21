Private lender, pharma major, top bottler: Among 15 that joined elite ranks
Summary
- A motley crew of 15 companies, spanning diverse industries, have achieved the extraordinary feat of joining the ranks of the elite.
In a dramatic shake-up of the Indian stock market, a select group of mid-cap companies have defied expectations, ascending to the ranks of the nation's largest corporations. Over the past seven years, these companies have undergone a remarkable metamorphosis, reflecting the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of India's financial landscape.