Between fiscal years 2017 and 2024, the collective market capitalization of the 15 firms that moved up the ranks to large-cap surged from ₹2.1 trillion to an impressive ₹19.6 trillion. Leading this surge are Adani Enterprises, Varun Beverages, Indian Overseas Bank, and Trent, whose market values skyrocketed by 30.5, 23.2, 17.3, and 16 times, respectively, over this period. However, this meteoric rise has sparked concerns about the sustainability and justification of these valuations, prompting a more cautious market outlook.