Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, IRCTC among top largecap stocks mutual funds bought in June; here’s full list1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Mutual fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth ₹76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth ₹2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth ₹14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth ₹6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of ₹3,169 crore.
Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were among the top ten largecap stocks that mutual funds bought during the month of June.
