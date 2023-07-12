Mutual fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth ₹76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth ₹2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth ₹14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth ₹6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of ₹3,169 crore.
According to a report by ICICI Direct, fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth ₹76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth ₹2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth ₹14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth ₹6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of ₹3,169 crore.
