Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, IRCTC among top largecap stocks mutual funds bought in June; here's full list

1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 02:44 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • Mutual fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth 76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth 2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth 14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth 6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of 3,169 crore.

Stocks that asset management companies (AMC) sold the most in June were Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Adani Ports & SEZ, Wipro, among others.

According to a report by ICICI Direct, fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth 76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth 2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth 14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth 6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of 3,169 crore.

Apart from these, other largecap stocks that were in the top ten buys from mutual funds during June included Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, JSW Steel and IRCTC.

Here’s the list of the top 10 buys in largecap by mutual funds

Source: ICICI Direct
Click on the image to enlarge

On the contrary, stocks that asset management companies (AMC) sold the most in June were Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Adani Ports & SEZ, Wipro, among others.

Mutual funds sold Hindustan Zinc shares worth 47 crore, HAL shares worth 8,424 crore and 4,334 crore worth Adani Ports’ shares last month, as per ICICI Direct report.

Other stocks in the list included HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, etc.

Here are the top 10 sells in largecap by mutual funds:

Source: ICICI Direct
Click on the image to enlarge
Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 02:44 PM IST
