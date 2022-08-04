Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd have become the latest Adani group company to hit ₹3 lakh crore market cap. After Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy Ltd, this is the fourth Adani group company that has joined the club of ₹3 lakh crore market cap companies. As per the data available on BSE, Adani Enterprises ended on Wednesday with a market capital of ₹3,09,117 crore whereas it has ascended today at ₹3,10,017.60 crore in early morning deals.

Till Tuesday session of the Indian stock market, three Adani group companies had achieved ₹3 lakh crore market cap landmark but now Adani Enterprises has joined the elite group now. Interestingly, all these companies are in between 11th to 20th spot in the list of India's most valuable listed companies in terms of market valuations. Adani Transmission is placed at 11th spot with market cap of ₹3,87,388.30 crore whereas Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy is placed at 15th and 16th spot respectively in the list. Currently, Adani Total Gas has a market cap of ₹3,86,479.17 crore while Adani Green Energy has a market cap of ₹3,50,007.82 crore.

Adani Enterprises market cap has risen after continuous rally in the stock in recent trade sessions. Adani Enterprises share price has climbed to new 52-week high in all last 5 sessions. Adani Enterprise share price today climbed to new 52-week high of ₹2743.80 apiece levels on the BSE. On NSE, it has surged to new 52-week high of ₹2743.90 apiece levels.

Adani Transmission share price today climbed to intraday high of ₹3535 on BSE, almost close to its 52-week high of ₹3538 on the BSE. Adani Total Gas share price has hit 52-week high on sixth straight session today after climbing to intraday high of ₹3,334.15 on BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is on top of the list of India's most valuable listed company in terms of market cap with a market valuation of ₹17,45,409.91 crore. RIL is followed by Tata Consultancy or TCS and HDFC Bank Ltd. respectively.