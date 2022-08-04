Adani Enterprises becomes fourth Adani group company to hit ₹3 lakh crore mcap1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 11:05 AM IST
- Adani Enterprises has now joined the elite group of Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd have become the latest Adani group company to hit ₹3 lakh crore market cap. After Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy Ltd, this is the fourth Adani group company that has joined the club of ₹3 lakh crore market cap companies. As per the data available on BSE, Adani Enterprises ended on Wednesday with a market capital of ₹3,09,117 crore whereas it has ascended today at ₹3,10,017.60 crore in early morning deals.