Adani Enterprises becomes fourth Adani group company to hit 3 lakh crore mcap

Till Tuesday session of the Indian stock market, three Adani group companies had achieved ₹3 lakh crore market cap landmark but now Adani Enterprises has joined the elite group now. Interestingly, all these companies are in between 11th to 20th spot in the list of India's most valuable listed companies in terms of market valuations. Adani Transmission is placed at 11th spot with market cap of ₹3,87,388.30 crore whereas Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy is placed at 15th and 16th spot respectively in the list. Currently, Adani Total Gas has a market cap of ₹3,86,479.17 crore while Adani Green Energy has a market cap of ₹3,50,007.82 crore.