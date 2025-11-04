Adani Enterprises board approves raising ₹25,000 crore via rights issue. Check details

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, Adani Enterprises' board of directors on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, approved raising ₹25,000 crore through a rights issue of equity shares to its shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

Advertisement

The power-to-port conglomerate's board said that Adani Enterprises will issue partly paid-up equity shares amounting to ₹25,000 crore with a face value of Re 1 apiece.

Adani Enterprises' board also announced that the ‘Record Date’ for the rights issue of shares will be determined at a later point in time and announced after the required compliance with the regulatory norms.

“The Board has, inter alia, also considered and approved the issuance of partly paidup equity shares of the Company of face value of Re 1 each for an amount not exceeding ₹25,000.00 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be determined and notified subsequently), in accordance with applicable laws,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

Advertisement

Adani Enterprises Q2 Results Adani Enterprises' board of directors also declared the company's July to September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26. The company recorded a 71% rise in their consolidated net profits to ₹3,414 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹1,989 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the company's revenue from core operations dropped 6% to ₹21,248 crore in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared YoY with ₹22,608 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to the consolidated statements.

Adani Enterprises Q2 Results Overview

The BSE filing also highlighted that the company made its rise in net profits due to an additional gain from “exceptional items” of ₹3,286.22 crore during the July to September quarter of the current fiscal year.

Advertisement

The company's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.50, compared to its 1.34 levels in the same period a year ago. The segmental revenue data showed that the conglomerate's income from Integrated Resources Management, Commercial Mining, and Other Income dropped the most during the second quarter.

Adani Enterprises Share Price Trend Adani Enterprises shares closed 2.05% lower at ₹2,418.90 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹2,469.55 at the previous market session. The company announced its fundraiser update and Q2 results during the afternoon market session on 4 November 2025.

Adani shares have given stock market investors more than 581% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 17.17% in the last one-year period.

Advertisement

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Adani Enterprises shares have dropped 6.06% in 2025, and are trading 6.75% lower in the last one-month period.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹3,069.85 on 6 November 2024, while their 52-week low level was at ₹2,026.90 on 3 March 2025, according to the BSE data. Adani Enterprises' market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹2.79 trillion as of the stock market close on Tuesday.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement