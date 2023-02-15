Adani Enterprises continues to gain on Q3 show; 4 group stocks hit lower circuit
- Stock of Adani Wilmar surged 3 per cent to trade at ₹405.40 apiece on the BSE and media firm – NDTV at ₹195.05 per share, up 3.56 per cent on the bourse
Shares of most of the embattled Adani Group companies gained in the morning trade on Wednesday, with Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) rising 3.30 per cent to trade at ₹1,808.00 apiece on the NSE after the flagship firm reported a swing to profit in quarter ending December 2022.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×