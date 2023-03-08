Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green shares extend gains: Why Group stocks are surging?
Most of the Adani group stocks extended gains in Wednesday's opening trading session, even as Sensex, Nifty fell about 0.5%. The group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises shares rose over 2% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) gained more than a per cent on the BSE. Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas hit upper circuit level of 5% each.

Adani Group on Tuesday said the group prepaid share-backed financing of 7,374 crore (USD 902 million) ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025, in continuation of its promoters' commitment to cut the overall leverage backed by Adani-listed company shares.

On the other hand, Adani Enterprises is finally out from NSE's short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM), after being under the framework for a month. In a circular on Monday, NSE revealed that Adani Enterprises stock is excluded from the short-term ASM framework with effect from March 8, 2023. 

With the repayment of the said 7,374 crore to various international banks and Indian financial institutions, the promoters of the flagship company, Adani Ports, will release 155 million shares, representing 11.8% of the promoters' holding; Adani Enterprises' promoters will release 31 million shares, representing 4 per cent of promoters' holding; Adani Transmission's promoters will release 36 million shares, representing 4.5% of promoters' holding while Adani Green Energy will release 11 million shares which comprised 1.2% of promoters' holding.

Along with the repayments done earlier in the month of February, the conglomerate said Adani has prepaid $2,016 million of share-backed financing, which is consistent with promoters' commitment to prepay all share-backed financing before March 31, 2023, according to a statement from Adani Group.

The stocks have been rising after the US boutique investment firm GQG Partners' GQG.AX $1.87 billion investment in the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate on Thursday, after facing a sharp fall since January 24, when the US-based short-seller Hindenburg's report was released.

 

