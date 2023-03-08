Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green shares extend gains: Why Group stocks are surging?1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:07 AM IST
- Adani Group on Tuesday said the group prepaid share-backed financing ahead of its maturity in April 2025
Most of the Adani group stocks extended gains in Wednesday's opening trading session, even as Sensex, Nifty fell about 0.5%. The group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises shares rose over 2% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) gained more than a per cent on the BSE. Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas hit upper circuit level of 5% each.
