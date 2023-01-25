Adani Enterprises FPO anchor book draws Rs6,000 cr from investors3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:19 PM IST
Singapore’s Maybank, ADIA, LIC, SBI EPF, HDFC Life among investors
Adani Enterprises (AEL), flagship of the Adani Group,on Wednesday raised ₹5984.9 crore from 33 foreign and domestic institutional investors including the likes of Singapore based Maybank Securities Pte Ltd, insurance behemoth LIC, SBI Employees Pension Fund, SBI Life Insurance Co, HDFC Life Insurance Co, Abu-Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund ADIA, Goldman Sachs Investment and Morgan Stanley Asia who bid for the anchor portion of the ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer by the company.
