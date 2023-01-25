Adani Enterprises FPO anchor book draws Rs6,000 cr from investors

Singapore based Maybank Securities Pte is the biggest investor, accounting for 34.09% of the anchor portion, with a total bid value of ₹2040 crore. Other large investors included NBFC Winro Commercial (India) which was allocated shares worth ₹334.99 crore, ELM Park Fund ( ₹339 crore), LIC ( ₹299.99 crore), ADIA ( ₹153.42 crore), SBI EPF ( ₹99.99 crore), SBI Life (124.99 crore), BNP Paribas Arbitrage ( ₹250 crore), Societe Generale ( ₹100 crore), Goldman Sachs Investment ( ₹146 crore) and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) ₹82 crore. The share of AEL ended down a percent and a half at ₹3388.95 apiece on Wednesday ahead of the allocation details to the anchor investors. The stock has gyrated between a 52-week high-low of ₹4190-1528.8.

