Adani Enterprises FPO: Subscription status on day 2 of the follow-on public offer2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:45 AM IST
- Adani Enterprises FPO had opened on Friday and will conclude on January 31, 2023
The follow-on public offer (FPO) of Adani group's flagship company Adani Enterprises was on Friday subscribed just a per cent on the first day of the share sale as the Group stocks plunged after US short seller Hindenburg Research said that it took a short position in certain securities of the group which the Group dismissed as ‘baseless’. The offer, which is priced at ₹3,112 to ₹3,276, will conclude on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
