The follow-on public offer (FPO) of Adani group's flagship company Adani Enterprises was on Friday subscribed just a per cent on the first day of the share sale as the Group stocks plunged after US short seller Hindenburg Research said that it took a short position in certain securities of the group which the Group dismissed as ‘baseless’. The offer, which is priced at ₹3,112 to ₹3,276, will conclude on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

