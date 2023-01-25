Adani Enterprises FPO: IHC, ADIA bid to buy stock in $2.5 billion share sale1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:12 PM IST
- Abu Dhabi-based IHC, which invested almost $2 billion in Adani’s companies last year, wants to buy the largest chunk of around $200 million in this share sale
Middle Eastern investors including International Holding Co PJSC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are bidding to buy stock in the $2.5 billion follow-on share sale floated by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship, according to people familiar with the matter.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×